- Dion Waiters disappointed with Kyrie Irving’s omission from NBA’s list of 75 greatest players of all time
- Report: Cavs list 3 players on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs having Evan Mobley emulate Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Cavs believe that Evan Mobley has already ‘changed the trajectory of the franchise’
- Report: Cavs announce starting lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Cavs release injury report for season opener vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Former Cavs guard Delonte West arrested for resisting officer and disorderly intoxication
- ‘Disappointed’ Collin Sexton speaks publicly on not reaching contract extension with Cavs
- Report: Thunder could sign Collin Sexton, intrigued by pairing him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Report: Collin Sexton was looking for $100M extension from Cavs
Dion Waiters disappointed with Kyrie Irving’s omission from NBA’s list of 75 greatest players of all time
- Updated: October 22, 2021
The NBA recently released its list of the 75 greatest players in league history.
A lot of folks aren’t satisfied with the results of the list, and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters is one of those people.
He feels that Kyrie Irving, who was left off the list, should have been included.
So kyrie irving not top 75 players of all time??? 🤔🤦🏾♂️
— Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) October 22, 2021
Irving is undoubtedly one of the most skilled players in the NBA today. Recently, however, he has made headlines for his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He likely won’t be able to play this season until he does.
Irving is a seven-time All-Star. He has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He also has career shooting clips of 47.0 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.
The 29-year-old, of course, was a massive part of the Cavs’ run to the NBA title in the 2015-16 season. The team almost certainly wouldn’t have won the championship without him.
It’ll be interesting to see if Irving responds to being left off the list. However, it seems like he has other things on his mind right now.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login