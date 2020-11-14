Report: Veteran big man would ‘love to play’ for Cavs as free agency nears

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the ability to tinker with their roster this offseason.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, big man Kosta Koufos is interested in joining the Cavaliers.

“With NBA free agency set to open in about a week, sources say multiple teams have reached out to Koufos’ agent about his plans,” Fedor reported. “Being from Canton, sources say the 7-footer would love to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who may seek cheap frontcourt depth this offseason.”

Koufos, 31, last played in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season.

Although the center signed a deal with CKSA Moscow in July 2019, he is looking to return to the NBA.

“Former Ohio State center and 11-year NBA veteran Kosta Koufos is looking to return to the NBA after a year overseas, league sources tell cleveland.com,” Fedor wrote.

The Cavs are loaded with big men. The team currently has Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Bell.

In addition, Cavs stalwart Tristan Thompson could return to the team as well. However, the free agent reportedly isn’t satisfied with the Cavs’ current offer to retain him.

As for Koufos, he could prove to be a reliable and cheap option for the Cavs.

Over the course of his time in the NBA, Koufos has career averages of 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He has competed in the postseason several times as well.