Report: Donovan Mitchell in danger of missing Cavs vs. Pacers, with 3 others already ruled out

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell has been added to the team’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, big man Jarrett Allen, point guard Darius Garland and guard Ty Jerome have all been ruled out for the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome are all out tonight for the #Cavs against the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell is questionable with a sore right hamstring, which he had to get an IV for after last night's game. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 28, 2023

Mitchell is fresh off a fantastic offensive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He scored a whopping 43 points and converted 15 of his 27 shots from the field, including four of his 11 3-point attempts. Also, the 27-year-old racked up eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

The guard’s big game wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to beat the Thunder, though, seeing as how they lost by a final score of 108-105 to fall to 1-1 on the season.

He played almost as well in the team’s regular-season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 25. Mitchell accumulated 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals in the team’s first win of the season.

Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavaliers after the team traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps for him ahead of the 2022-23 season. Markkanen is now thriving with the Utah Jazz, as he earned the first All-Star nod of his pro career a season ago.

Mitchell averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 68 games played with the Cavaliers franchise during the 2022-23 regular season and knocked down 48.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 38.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

He was rewarded with the fourth All-Star selection and first All-NBA selection of his pro career for the huge scoring numbers he put up with Cleveland a season ago.

If Mitchell is unable to play against the Pacers on Saturday, the Cavaliers could be in jeopardy of losing their second game in a row.

After all, the Pacers own a 1-0 record after besting Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards by 23 points on Oct. 25. Star floor general Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points, dished out 11 assists and blocked two shots in the victory.