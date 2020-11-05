Former Cavs big man claps back at Donald Trump for wanting to stop the vote

It’s nervous time throughout the United States, as the final votes in the 2020 presidential election continue to be counted two days after Election Day.

President Donald Trump is leading in several key battleground states, and he has urged those states to stop counting votes in order to help him win re-election.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins went on Twitter to remind Trump that America is a democracy where every vote counts.

Hell No!!! It’s the United States Of America where we count EVERY single Vote. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 5, 2020

Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is currently leading in the electoral vote count. However, Trump is clinging to slight leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, while Biden is trying to hold off the president in Arizona and Nevada.

In Georgia and especially Pennsylvania, the votes that are still to be counted are predominantly mail-in votes from heavily Democratic counties, which is expected to bode well for Biden.

Perkins appears to be an advocate for progressive causes. Earlier this year he criticized controversial New York Knicks owner James Dolan for not speaking or issuing a statement regarding the protests that broke out after the murder of George Floyd by police officers.