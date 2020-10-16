Report: Cavs hoping to attend workout of top NBA draft prospect Devin Vassell

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking the 2020 NBA Draft very seriously.

As a matter of fact, members of the organization are planning on going out to Los Angeles where potential pick Devin Vassell is working out.

“Vassell will likely be one of the most-requested prospects for in-person workouts ahead of Nov. 18,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported. “The Cavaliers, sources say, are hoping to fly out to Los Angeles, where Vassell has been working out, but the strict COVID-19 protocols make it more complicated than most years. Others that can’t make it to the West Coast will be peppering Vassell’s agent for workout videos so they can study and analyze from afar.”

Vassell, 20, is one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft.

However, his stock took a major hit after a recent video revealed his jump shot changed. Still, the Cavs want to take a look at the youngster.

Devin Vassell looks to have completely changed his jumpshot a month before the draft. This is form is not what made him a top ten pick pic.twitter.com/vuEzgcRhqU — Joe Casey (@Joe_Casey1) October 15, 2020

The Florida State University product averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 boards over the course of his college career. He shot 47.5 percent from the field in his two collegiate seasons.

The Cavaliers hold the No. 5 pick in the draft. The franchise finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18.