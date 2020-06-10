Report: Cavs Member ‘Fought Off Tears’ While Discussing Fear of Police During Team Meeting

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently held an emotional meeting with his team about police brutality, racism and inequality in the United States.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, one member of the organization had to fight off tears during the powerful conversation.

“One member of the organization fought off tears while discussing the fear — and accompanying tremble — that runs through when being pulled over,” Fedor wrote. “He explained how meaningless his accomplishments are in that moment. Same with the neighborhood he now lives in and his NBA status. When those police lights go on and reflect off the rearview mirror, he’s consumed with thoughts about becoming the latest causality of this systemic problem. That first-hand experience is not only shared by many in the NBA, but countless African Americans throughout the country. Bickerstaff can relate.”

Protests and riots have surfaced in cities all across the nation. The outbreak is in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police on May 25.

In the wake of the horrific death, the Cavs have been extremely vocal.

As a matter of fact, Bickerstaff and general manager Koby Altman released a valiant statement on the violence aimed toward the African American community.

In addition, Bickerstaff recently shared that the Cavs are looking to team up with the Cleveland Browns in order to take on social issues in Cleveland.

While Bickerstaff has only been the head coach of the Cavs for a few months, he is doing phenomenal job stirring unity and bringing along change.

The Cavs went 5-6 in 11 games under Bickerstaff this season.