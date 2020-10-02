Cavs big man takes major shot at Donald Trump amidst news that he’s contracted coronavirus

- Skip Bayless eviscerates Kyrie Irving for dissing LeBron James’ ability in the clutch
October 2, 2020
In the early hours of Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jordan Bell showed the commander in chief no mercy. Instead, Bell cited one of Trump’s previous comments that downplayed the impact of the virus.
“It is what it is”
— Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) October 2, 2020
The entire world has faced ramifications as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 11, the NBA paused the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. Numerous players have tested positive since then.
As a result, the Cavs saw their season come to an end. They were not eligible to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla.
Yet, Cavs players are still staying in shape and working on their game.
Bell, 25, joined the Cavs in June. The youngster spent his first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.
In addition, Bell participated in brief stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. He’s averaged 3.8 points per game in 154 games.
