 Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated
Home / Media / Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated

Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated

Donald Trump and Kevin Love

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is taking place on Tuesday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love already seems to be fed up with Trump’s antics early on in the debate.

Trump, the Republican Party’s candidate, has constantly claimed that he won’t watch the NBA or the NFL if players kneel for the national anthem.

Despite his comments, NBA players have continued to protest police brutality and advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Love clearly seems to want the current president voted out of office.

The 2020 presidential election will be held on Nov. 3.

