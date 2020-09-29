- Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated
- Report: Delonte West checks into rehab facility after photo of him begging on street goes viral
- Cavs News: Kevin Love leaves team’s Cleveland bubble
- Report: Significant concerns emerging about Anthony Edwards as he gets compared to Dion Waiters
- Richard Jefferson throws shade at Los Angeles Clippers while praising Miami Heat
- Kevin Love acknowledges that he was big part in helping LeBron James win titles
- Kevin Love explains how important playing in front of crowds is to LeBron James
- Larry Nance Jr. responds with jubilation that Cavs and Tristan Thompson have ‘mutual interest’
- Koby Altman opens up on what Cavs plan to do with No. 5 overall pick
- Ja Morant insinuates missed dunk over Kevin Love would have been best of all time
Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated
- Updated: September 29, 2020
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is taking place on Tuesday night.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love already seems to be fed up with Trump’s antics early on in the debate.
I love this strategy of talking loud over Biden and Chris Wallace the entire time.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 30, 2020
Trump, the Republican Party’s candidate, has constantly claimed that he won’t watch the NBA or the NFL if players kneel for the national anthem.
Despite his comments, NBA players have continued to protest police brutality and advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.
Love clearly seems to want the current president voted out of office.
The 2020 presidential election will be held on Nov. 3.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login