Report: Former Lakers guard signs 10-day contract to join Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to get some help in the backcourt, as free agent Quinn Cook is signing a 10-day contract with the team.

Cook will be able to help the Cavs with one of their biggest weaknesses: 3-point shooting. For his career, he has made 40.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The Duke University product spent last season and part of this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he picked up an NBA championship ring in October.

Before that, he played for the Golden State Warriors for two seasons. Both years, his team reached the NBA Finals, winning it all in 2018.

Therefore, Cook will be able to bring some veteran leadership and championship experience to a very young team that is lacking in that department.

After a promising start, the Cavs are now 14-22 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The team is hoping to get key frontcourt players Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love back to action sooner than later.