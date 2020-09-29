 Cavs News: Kevin Love leaves team's Cleveland bubble | Cavaliers Nation
Kevin Love Cavs

Veteran forward Kevin Love has left the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bubble minicamp, though the move was not seen as a surprise.

The Cavaliers minicamp at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse began earlier this month.

Love’s presence in the minicamp was meant to offer something of a veteran presence among the team’s younger players looking to make an impact.

The organized workouts were an effort to limit the effects of the Cavs having been away from the court since the NBA shutdown in March.

The absence of Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Andre Drummond from the camp made Love a welcome sight for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as he attempts to continue the Cavaliers’ rebuilding efforts.

In the cases of Thompson and Dellavedova, they are both unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. That serves as a reason for their absences from the minicamp.

Exactly when the team will once again be together for the start of the team’s training camp is unknown.

That’s because no official starting date for next season has been determined as the NBA gets set for the NBA Finals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

