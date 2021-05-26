Report: Darius Garland received votes for major NBA regular season award

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to make the big leap their ownership wanted to see this season.

However, there were some bright spots for the team, such as the growth of promising guard Darius Garland.

In fact, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft got some votes for the Most Improved Player award.

Darius Garland received three third-place votes in MIP voting. 👁👁👁 — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) May 25, 2021

Garland received flak last year after a disappointing rookie season. He failed to make any of the All-Rookie teams after averaging 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

In his sophomore season, the Vanderbilt University product improved in all categories, posting averages of 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He was also more efficient in scoring, making 45.1 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his shots from behind the three-point line.

For the Cavs to be playoff contenders in the following seasons, they need Garland to continue growing as a playmaker and floor leader. This past regular season proved that he is well on his way to doing just that.