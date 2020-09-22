Cavs Rumors: Collin Sexton Looking ‘Monstrous’ and ‘Huge’ After Working on Body During Hiatus

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is reportedly looking beastly ahead of the team’s workouts, according to BasketballNews.com’s Spencer Davies.

“The team source described Sexton as ‘looking monstrous’ and ‘huge’ after working on his body,” Davies wrote. “The Cavaliers are excited to see where Sexton goes next in his development.”

This is great news for the Cavs, especially since Sexton seemed to take the next step in his development this past season.

During the 2019-20 regular season, Sexton averaged 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He was the clear No. 1 option for the Cavs on offense, and he improved upon his field goal percentage from that of his rookie season.

The Cavs have a solid young core of Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. However, they need one of the youngsters to emerge as a star in order to jump-start their rebuild.

Sexton seems the most likely of the three to ascend to star status, as he is already a high-volume scorer.

Cavs fans certainly hope that Sexton will continue to improve this offseason. The Cavs will look to improve on their 19-46 record from this past season.