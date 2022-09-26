J.B. Bickerstaff says Cavs want Evan Mobley to be in DPOY conversation

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their media day on Monday, and the excitement around the team is palpable.

Following the recent acquisition of star guard Donovan Mitchell via trade, the Cavs are now seen as a real threat to contend in the Eastern Conference.

However, Mitchell is far from the only player on the Cavs roster that people are excited about, and the general consensus is that second-year big man Evan Mobley is destined for greatness.

Mobley showed many impressive flashes in his rookie season, and the team clearly expects him to take a major leap this year. In fact, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent some time on Monday declaring that the team wants Mobley to be in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Evan Mobley: "We want him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. That is the type of player we know he can be." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 26, 2022

The fact that Mobley is seen as a potential defensive star this early in his career is impressive enough. What perhaps makes him even more exciting as a prospect is that a real argument can be made that he’s even stronger on the offensive end.

Last year, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He used his large frame to bully and dominate much more experienced players on both sides of the court.

To make matters even more exciting, it was indicated earlier this summer that player development trainers have been working with Mobley and using Kevin Durant as a study sample.

It’s clear that his game is as impressive as it is versatile.

The Cavs have three All-Stars heading into the 2022-23 season in Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. However, it is fully possible that Mobley ends up being the best player on the Cavs once he starts to scratch the surface of his immense potential.

All in all, there is a lot to be excited about in Cleveland these days, and Mobley is just one piece of the puzzle.

If Bickerstaff can employ a style of play that utilizes the strengths of his roster, the Cavs could be really dangerous in the 2022-23 season and beyond.