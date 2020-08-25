Report: Opposing Executive ‘Strongly’ Believes Cavs Will Trade 5th Pick in Upcoming Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Despite finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this past season, Cleveland did not have the NBA Draft Lottery go in its favor.

Now, one opposing front office executive believes that the Cavs will end up trading the No. 5 pick.

“They don’t want that (No.5 overall) draft pick,” the executive told SI.com. “I don’t know that for certainty — but I’ve spoken to enough people over there that I know they don’t really want to bring in another young unknown. “I strongly believe they will end up trading it.”

The executive added that owner Dan Gilbert has been putting pressure on general manager Koby Altman to start turning the Cavs into playoff contenders.

“From my understanding, Mr. Gilbert is starting to put the pressure on (Cavs GM) Koby Altman and the front office,” the opposing exec said. “There’s no ultimatum or deadline, as far as I know. But I think there’s a sense that it’s time to start making the playoffs and showing signs of progress.”

The Cavs have a solid young core in Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. By trading the No. 5 pick, they could receive an established player to help them make a run at the postseason next year.