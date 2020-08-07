Report: NBA Considering Inviting 8 Teams Left Out of Season Restart to Orlando Bubble

The NBA is reportedly exploring the idea of bringing the eight teams that were left out of the league’s restart to the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

“Yet after our report on Tuesday detailed the widespread pessimism about a second bubble location being created or in-market camps being allowed for those eight, with front office executives deeply concerned about the prospect of their players going eight-plus months without playing in an NBA-approved team setting, sources say NBA officials made it clear during a Wednesday call with governors that they are still trying to find a solution here,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote. “The problem, of course, is that almost every idea that has been considered comes with the kind of COVID-19 risk that isn’t seen as worthy of the hoops reward. “Except, perhaps, this one: What if those eight teams joined the rest of their colleagues inside the Walt Disney World bubble for training after the eliminated teams departed? Sources say the NBA has been exploring that possibility for quite some time now, and that the idea was raised most recently on the aforementioned governors call. And in some ways, it makes perfect sense.”

This could be an ideal situation for the Cavs. Cleveland was reportedly “livid” to be left out of the league’s restart because it would not get a chance to develop its young core.

General manager Koby Altman has been pushing hard for a second bubble. Joining the rest of the league in the current bubble may be an even better option.

The Cavs need all of the time to grow as they can get after finishing last in the Eastern Conference this season.

While a second bubble may not happen, getting invited to the original NBA bubble would offer the Cavs the perfect opportunity to improve.