Report: Cavs Were ‘Livid’ to Be Left Out of NBA Bubble

The Cleveland Cavaliers were not included in the NBA’s 22-team restart in Orlando, Fla. this summer, and they were not happy about about the exclusion.

Cleveland wanted to be included despite its 19-46 record. That fact has led general manager Koby Altman to being one of the driving forces behind a second NBA bubble for the eight excluded squads.

Altman and the Cavs reportedly feel that they are missing valuable opportunities to give their young team experience ahead of next season. The organization knows the importance of experience from LeBron James’ second tenure with the team, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“There’s no substitute for experience,” wrote Fedor. “That was one of LeBron James’ most uttered phrases during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “James is gone, in Los Angeles (well, technically a bubble in Disney) alongside Anthony Davis, leading the [Los Angeles] Lakers to their first regular season Western Conference crown since 2000. But his words still echo. “They’re exactly why members of the Cavaliers were livid when learning they would be excluded from the NBA’s restart,” Fedor wrote. “And why general manager Koby Altman’s voice has been one of the loudest in pushing for a second bubble, mandatory summer minicamp or OTAs. Something, anything to keep his young, rebuilding team from going eight or nine months without meaningful action.”

The NBA has yet to announce whether or not there will be a second bubble for the eight teams that were left out of the season’s restart.

For now, the Cavs will have to focus on getting better without in-game action.

Youngsters such as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. may not have an opportunity to play in another NBA game until the 2020-21 season begins.

The Cavs surely hope that isn’t the case, as the team needs all the experience it can get after finishing dead last in the Eastern Conference this season.