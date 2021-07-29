Report: 76ers wanted ‘every young player’ Cavs value and 1st-round picks in Ben Simmons trade talks

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ hopes of acquiring Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons reportedly hit a wall because of the Sixers’ outrageous asking price.

Zach Harper of The Athletic offered a mock 2021 NBA Draft and mentioned the Cavs’ short pursuit of Simmons.

“League sources said brief conversations between Cleveland and Philadelphia were explored, but an asking price of every young player the Cavs value plus multiple first-round picks in the future wasn’t something they’d consider,” Harper wrote.

Simmons was the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has provided the 76ers with a solid all-around play.

However, the Sixers have been unable to advance deeply into the postseason and a variety of criticisms about Simmons have put him on the trading block.

The Cavaliers have struggled to rebuild their franchise, with a potential acquisition of Simmons offering a chance to net a star talent.

Yet, it’s clear that the cost to acquire Simmons would take a huge chunk out of that rebuilding effort and also block future progress.

If the Sixers truly want to deal Simmons, they may have to reduce their asking price.