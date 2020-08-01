Dylan Windler Offers Incredibly Positive Update on Injury Recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler missed his entire first season in the NBA due to a stress reaction in his leg that he suffered last offseason.

However, in a recent interview with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Windler offered an incredibly positive update on how his recovery is going.

“I’m feeling good,” Windler said. “I haven’t done any scrimmaging of any type just because there’s been nothing where we could do that in a safe environment. I haven’t been able to test it in 5-on-5 yet. But in workouts it is getting better every day. I’ve started to do stuff full court that I wasn’t able to consistently do before. It’s going well. There’s been no setbacks.”

In fact, Windler said that he would try to get on the court should the Cavs take part in a second NBA bubble.

“I would definitely try to play if we were able to do something like that,” he said. “It would be a good opportunity in a closed environment for me to try to get back to playing. I think that would be a good first step.”

The Cavs have reportedly been a driving force behind the NBA potentially creating a second bubble environment for the eight teams not in Orlando, Fla.

That is likely because the Cavs have so many young players that they want to continue developing. Windler is certainly one of those youngsters.

If a second bubble is created, it will be interesting to see how the Cavs approach getting Windler back on the court after his lengthy rehabilitation.