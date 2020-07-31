Larry Nance Jr. Breaks Down Why He’s a ‘Huge Fan’ of LaMelo Ball

While Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. isn’t familiar with all the potential prospects in the 2020 NBA draft, he wouldn’t mind seeing the Cavaliers select LaMelo Ball with their top pick.

Nance took part in a Bleacher Report AMA with fans and offered his opinions on a variety of topics. When asked who the Cavaliers should select, he praised Ball’s grasp of the game.

“I’m so naive on the draft this year, it’s hard to pay attention to,” Nance said. “I do know from watching I’m a huge fan of LaMelo, I love his play style basketball IQ. I personally have nothing but good things to say about that family.”

Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft that’s now scheduled to take place in October, with the Cavaliers in position to make one of the early choices.

One of the reasons that the Cavaliers may shy away from choosing Ball is because he plays at guard, with the backcourt being one of the prime areas that the Cavaliers have addressed during their rebuilding process.

Still, the Cavs have indicated that the depth they have at that position wouldn’t necessarily preclude them from choosing Ball, if they feel he’s the best available player.

Ball will be following in the footsteps of older brother, Lonzo, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft.

While Nance offered high praise of the Ball family, one reason why some teams may shy away from selecting the younger Ball is because of his father, LaVar.

In recent years, LaVar Ball hasn’t been shy about offering comments on virtually any subject and making controversial remarks.

Whether or not the Cavaliers feel that LaMelo Ball’s talents are worth having to deal with potential off-the-court headaches remains to be seen. However, if the Cavs do choose him, Nance is ready to welcome him with open arms.