Report: Larry Nance Jr. drawing strong interest in NBA’s trade market

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. is a name that’s reportedly popped up frequently in the NBA trade market, with multiple teams looking to acquire the 27-year-old forward.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted that the Boston Celtics, who have three first-round picks in the Nov. 18 draft, are among those teams trying to acquire a veteran player in order to make a championship run.

The current lack of available players in that category helps explain the interest in Nance and other key players around the league.

“This is why you hear Larry Nance Jr.’s name a lot across the league — in addition to the big names in Oklahoma City ([Chris] Paul, [Danilo] Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder).” Lowe wrote. “Schroder would draw strong interest, sources say.”

Nance was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers in a huge deal before the trade deadline in February 2018. At the time, the Cavaliers were strong contenders for an NBA championship. They are now several years into a complete rebuild following the departure of former superstar LeBron James.

Since joining the Cavaliers, Nance has primarily come off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game with the team.

The Cavaliers have shown no real interest in trading away Nance up to this point. However, if the Celtics or other teams present an enticing offer, the Cavs may reconsider the idea of holding onto the veteran.