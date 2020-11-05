- Report: Larry Nance Jr. drawing strong interest in NBA’s trade market
- Report: Tristan Thompson not yet satisfied with compensation Cavs offering in new deal
- Cavs release statement on tragic death of Ericka Weems
- LeBron James pleads for justice in Akron over tragic murder of brother’s sister
- Video: Kevin Love shows off he’s added 10 pounds to frame
- Mark Cuban offers latest update on Delonte West’s ‘uphill battle’ towards recovery
- Report: Kevin Love makes major investment in world’s 1st mental health gym
- Larry Nance Jr. rips Donald Trump and his supporters for ‘LeBron James sucks’ chants
- Kevin Love offers unique solution to escape the ‘anxiety’ of the presidential election
- Former NFL star destroys Cavs while comparing LeBron James’ departure to Tom Brady leaving Patriots
Report: Larry Nance Jr. drawing strong interest in NBA’s trade market
- Updated: November 5, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. is a name that’s reportedly popped up frequently in the NBA trade market, with multiple teams looking to acquire the 27-year-old forward.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted that the Boston Celtics, who have three first-round picks in the Nov. 18 draft, are among those teams trying to acquire a veteran player in order to make a championship run.
The current lack of available players in that category helps explain the interest in Nance and other key players around the league.
“This is why you hear Larry Nance Jr.’s name a lot across the league — in addition to the big names in Oklahoma City ([Chris] Paul, [Danilo] Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder).” Lowe wrote. “Schroder would draw strong interest, sources say.”
Nance was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers in a huge deal before the trade deadline in February 2018. At the time, the Cavaliers were strong contenders for an NBA championship. They are now several years into a complete rebuild following the departure of former superstar LeBron James.
Since joining the Cavaliers, Nance has primarily come off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game with the team.
The Cavaliers have shown no real interest in trading away Nance up to this point. However, if the Celtics or other teams present an enticing offer, the Cavs may reconsider the idea of holding onto the veteran.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login