- Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond Exploring ‘Substantial Offer’ for Long-Term Extension
- Report: Cavs Have 1 Draft Prospect ‘Sitting Firmly Towards the Top’ of Their List
- Tristan Thompson Says He Would’ve Asked Lou Williams to Bring Magic City Wings Back to Bubble
- Bleacher Report Unveils Tremendous Trade Package Cavs Can Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Lou Williams Claps Back at Kendrick Perkins, Threatens to Check Him When They Meet in Real Life
- Kendrick Perkins Publicly Destroys Lou Williams, Says 20-Year-Old Zion Williamson More Mature
- Report: Kyrie Irving Commits $1.5 Million to Help Pay WNBA Players Sitting Out 2020 Season
- Dion Waiters Identifies Major Difference in Playing With LeBron James on Lakers vs. on Cavs
- Andre Drummond Throws Shade at Haters for Not Being Considered for Defensive Player of the Year
- Report: Cavs Want Andre Drummond to Pair With Kevin Love Similar to How He Did With Blake Griffin
Report: Cavs Have 1 Draft Prospect ‘Sitting Firmly Towards the Top’ of Their List
- Updated: July 30, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to have a high selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.
According to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com, the Cavs already have their eyes set on former University of Memphis big man James Wiseman.
“It appears the Cavaliers have their personal preferences of this year’s top prospects, with Memphis big man James Wiseman sitting firmly towards the top of their list, per league sources,” Dammarell wrote. “It makes sense why the Cavaliers are high on Wiseman. The big man is an athletic phenomenon who flashes elite two-way potential with long arms and a strong frame.”
Wiseman, 19, is one of the most talented players in the upcoming draft.
The 7-footer only played in three games during his college career. However, the small sample size was enough to show his potential.
Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.
The Cavs are currently stacked with big men. Forwards Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. are locked up on the roster for at least the next couple years.
Newcomer Andre Drummond is expected to pick up his player option this offseason and stay in Cleveland. In addition, stalwart Tristan Thompson can stay with the Cavs should he sign a new contract with the team.
There are a plethora of scenarios the team’s front office will have to think through. Luckily, it has plenty of time to do so.
The 2020 NBA Draft takes place on Oct. 16 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login