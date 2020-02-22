Report: Kevin Love Came Into Training Camp About Month After Everyone Else | Cavaliers Nation

It’s no secret that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has been miserable for a a good portion of his time in Cleveland this season.

From lashing out at Cavs general manager Koby Altman to reportedly being frustrated by the young core’s lack of growth, Love has had his fair share of incidents with the team this season.

In the past, it had been reported that Love was actually the one who had spearheaded a mutiny on former Cavs head coach John Beilein.

Now, according to Brian Windhorst the Hoop Collective podcast, Love was apparently never behind Beilein from the start.

“Kevin Love came to training camp about 15 minutes before it started, while everybody else was in there for a month,” said Windhorst. “Kevin Love came in right at the very end.” “Kevin Love did everything but rent out a billboard saying Beilein sucks,” said MacMahon. “There was zero percent chance of Beilein [working out with the Cavs]. With Kevin Love around, that was going to be a complete disaster because he was going to make it clear how much he thought this coach was over his head, and he was going to be right.”

If Love wanted Beilein gone, he certainly got his wish as the Cavs now have J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm.

Bickerstaff and the Cavs are sporting a spotless 1-0 record after the All-Star break with a recent victory over the Washington Wizards.