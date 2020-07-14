Cavs’ Andre Drummond Passionately Campaigns to Free Suspended Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN recently suspended iconic reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after he delivered an NSFW message to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond showed support for Wojnarowski on his Instagram Story by sharing a post that depicted multiple players wanting to see the star reporter freed.

Drummond, 26, is the latest NBA player to publicly rally for Wojnarowski. The Cavs center joins LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Spencer Dinwiddie and many others.

The drama unfolded as a result of Hawley’s pointed message to the NBA. The politician wrote an open letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, in which he lambasted the league’s relationship with China.

However, Wojnarowski’s profane response to Hawley overshadowed the entire situation.

As for Drummond, he is watching the conclusion of the 2019-20 season from home.

The Cavs were not one of the 22 teams selected to participate in the resumption of the season in Orlando, Fla. The big man, who was traded to the Cavs in February, only played in a handful of games in Cleveland.

As a member of the Cavs, he put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest this season.

Drummond is expected to pick up his player option in the offseason and stay in Cleveland for the 2020-21 campaign.