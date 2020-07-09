- Former Cavs Guard Hints That His NBA Comeback Is on Horizon
- Kevin Porter Jr. Celebrates ‘Brother’ Jamal Crawford Getting Signed to Play in NBA Bubble
- Bulls Owner Reveals LeBron’s 7-Word Message About Akron That Indicated He Was Leaving Cleveland
- Larry Nance Jr. Explains Why Kobe Bryant’s Final Game More Meaningful to Him Than Cavs Championship
- Former Cavs Guard Says There’s ‘No Way’ LeBron James Eating Airplane Food Served in NBA’s Bubble
- Report: NBA Scout Explains Why 2nd NBA Bubble Is Crucial for Cavs’ Future
- Kevin Love Explains How Changing His Uniform During Halftime Helps Him Deal With Anxiety
- Kendrick Perkins Urges Pacers to Sign Former Cavs Guard to Replace Victor Oladipo
- Oddsmakers Predict Surprising NCAA Route for Bronny James
- Ultra-Rare LeBron James Rookie Card Expected to Sell for More Than $2 Million
Former Cavs Guard Hints That His NBA Comeback Is on Horizon
- Updated: July 9, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert recently hinted at an NBA comeback on social media.
It’s coming, we won’t be in a bubble forever. https://t.co/93i2ux5IJI
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) July 9, 2020
Shumpert, 30, played for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season.
However, the Nets waived the veteran in December. He put up just 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.
Although the Nets are included in the NBA’s 22-team restart, they will be without several key players. Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are out due to injuries, while Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince are out because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
As a result of the absences, the Nets picked up free agents Jamal Crawford and Michael Beasley on Wednesday.
It’s unclear if Shumpert will have a chance to land on a team in the bubble, though it is becoming increasingly unlikely with each passing day.
Still, the 2016 champion has significant playoff experience, as he went to three NBA Finals with the Cavs.
The journeyman has career averages of 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login