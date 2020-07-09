Former Cavs Guard Hints That His NBA Comeback Is on Horizon

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert recently hinted at an NBA comeback on social media.

It’s coming, we won’t be in a bubble forever. https://t.co/93i2ux5IJI — Iman. (@imanshumpert) July 9, 2020

Shumpert, 30, played for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season.

However, the Nets waived the veteran in December. He put up just 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

Although the Nets are included in the NBA’s 22-team restart, they will be without several key players. Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are out due to injuries, while Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince are out because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

As a result of the absences, the Nets picked up free agents Jamal Crawford and Michael Beasley on Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Shumpert will have a chance to land on a team in the bubble, though it is becoming increasingly unlikely with each passing day.

Still, the 2016 champion has significant playoff experience, as he went to three NBA Finals with the Cavs.

The journeyman has career averages of 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.