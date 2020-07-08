- Bulls Owner Reveals LeBron’s 7-Word Message About Akron That Indicated He Was Leaving Cleveland
- Updated: July 8, 2020
About 10 years ago, superstar LeBron James shook the world by leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.
Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf wasn’t surprised, though. In fact, he had a feeling James was leaving from their free agency meeting together, per Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report.
“I told him he should stay in Cleveland,” Reinsdorf recalled. “And he said, ‘We’re not from Cleveland. We’re from Akron.’ That’s when I knew he wasn’t going back.”
James, 35, has one of the most special resumes in NBA history.
The four-time MVP’s infamous decision to depart Cleveland for Miami threw his career in the air in 2010. However, despite the pressure and scrutiny, James turned people’s perception of him around by earning success in Miami.
During James’ four years with the Heat, he went to four finals, won two championships and acquired the second-longest team winning streak in NBA history. The forward also accumulated two MVP trophies in that four-year span.
The veteran returned to Cleveland in 2014 with the goal of bringing the Cavs a title. He delivered on the promise in 2016, capturing a historic championship over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
Now, the transcendent talent is with the Los Angeles Lakers as he aims to earn his fourth championship this season.
The All-Star has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
