Report: Sources Point to Exact Moment Kevin Love Reached ‘Breaking Point’ With Cavs This Year

It’s no secret that Kevin Love was not totally content on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to the February trade deadline, Love had started to become somewhat of a distraction for the rebuilding team.

Whether it was the report that pointed to Love being the primary voice of dissent directed towards former Cavs head coach John Beilein, or clear expressions of anger on the court, it was clear that the former All-Star was not happy.

According to a recent report, there was one specific moment that served as the “breaking point” for Love.

“There are a few to pick from — and none are positive,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “How about the night in Philadelphia when the Cavs got trounced and Love spent most of the game at the end of the bench with his hood over his head, completely disengaged? He spoke with cleveland.com afterward about not having fun and struggling with being a good teammate in that toxic situation. “There was also the game in Toronto around New Year’s when Love pounded the bench and momentarily pulled himself from the game. According to sources close to Love, that was a breaking point, letting his trade desire be known to those around him. That moment also led to Love being fined and lashing out at Beilein and the organization for the improper way the fine was delivered.”

Despite the fact that Love made his desire to be traded known, a deal did not come to pass.

At one point, the team had expected Love to be a major trade asset. Now, it appears as though his large contract has actually become an anchor for the team.

That’s not to say that Love was not productive this season. He averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. He also managed to stay quite healthy, playing in 56 of the Cavs’ 65 games.

Love is under contract for the Cavs for three more NBA seasons. He’ll make more than $31 million in the two upcoming seasons and then more than $28 million in the final year of his deal.

Chances are good that teams around the league will continue to show little interest in taking that money on. For that reason, it’s possible Love remains in Cleveland for the long term.

If that’s the case, he’ll have to find a way to avoid the unfortunate flare-ups he displayed this past season.