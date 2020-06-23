Report: J.R. Smith Has Emerged as Leading Candidate to Replace Avery Bradley on Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines late Tuesday when veteran guard Avery Bradley decided to opt out of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.

In a stunning turn of events, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN, the Lakers are close to signing former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

Free agent guard JR Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Smith has been without a team since the 2018-19 season, when he played 11 games for the Cavs, who eventually waived him.

He has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.