Report: J.R. Smith Has Emerged as Leading Candidate to Replace Avery Bradley on Lakers Roster
- Updated: June 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines late Tuesday when veteran guard Avery Bradley decided to opt out of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.
In a stunning turn of events, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN, the Lakers are close to signing former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.
Free agent guard JR Smith has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020
Smith has been without a team since the 2018-19 season, when he played 11 games for the Cavs, who eventually waived him.
He has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
