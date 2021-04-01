- Report: Former Cavs owner once invited Cleveland journalist to his house to watch porn after church
- Cavs news: Kevin Love participates in practice on Wednesday
- J.J. Redick trashes former Cavs general manager David Griffin: ‘He did not honor his word’
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers
- Report: Collin Sexton ‘constantly studies’ tape of C.J. McCollum, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray
- Andre Drummond sends classy message to Cavs during first press conference with Lakers
- Report: Pelicans, Heat, Celtics and 76ers were ‘desperately trying to pry’ away Larry Nance Jr. from Cavs
- Report: Andre Drummond told Cavs teammates earlier this season he is getting max deal this summer
- Report: Andre Drummond agrees to contract buyout with Cavs
- Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond will work out buyout deal
Report: Former Cavs owner once invited Cleveland journalist to his house to watch porn after church
- Updated: April 1, 2021
The infamous tenure of former Cleveland Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien had many low moments.
One of them was when Stepien invited a local reporter to his home to watch pornography.
Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic looked at Stepien’s attempt at creating a Cavaliers dance team and cited Akron Beacon Journal writer Sheldon Ocker’s interview request that led Stepien to deliver his jarring offer.
“Come over Sunday after church,” Stepien reportedly told Ocker. “We’ll sit out by the pool and watch porn.”
While Ocker did end up going to Stepien’s home, he was told that Stepien was at a local nightclub for tryouts of the dance team that would be known as the Teddi-Bears.
After Ocker arrived, he watched the selection process unfold, with Stepien making a number of crude comments about some of the contestants.
Though the Teddi-Bears performed at Cavaliers games, Stepien’s disastrous ownership of the Cavs resulted in dwindling crowds that often took out their frustrations by booing the women.
Stepien’s incompetence as an owner was immortalized by the NBA.
The league established the so-called “Stepien Rule,” which bans teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive years. That was created in the wake of Stepien and his front office gutting trading away an array of the Cavs’ top selections.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login