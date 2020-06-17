Kendrick Perkins Absolutely Obliterates Kyrie Irving With Now-Deleted Profanity-Laced Tweet

One of the most passionate critics of Kyrie Irving as of late has been his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins has voiced major criticism of Irving’s apparent desire to derail the NBA’s plans to restart the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla. next month.

The latest bit of criticism, which came in the form of a tweet, was so extreme that Perkins himself apparently decided to delete it.

Perkins has never been known to sugarcoat his opinions, and the tweet is a perfect example of that.

Over the last few days, Irving has made numerous comments criticizing the NBA’s plan to resume the 2019-20 season in a bubble environment to try to protect players from contracting the novel coronavirus.

Irving has tried to rally fellow players to voice their dissent for the plan. In fact, a recent report indicated that Irving introduced the idea that NBA players should start their own league.

While some other players have voiced their support of Irving, many more have expressed their desire to start the season back up so that a champion can eventually be named.

Sadly for the Cavs, they won’t get a chance to take part in the season’s resumption at all. Only the top 22 teams were invited, with the Cavs missing the cut by a rather large margin.