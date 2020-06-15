Kendrick Perkins Dares Kyrie Irving to Retire From NBA and Dedicate His Life to Social Justice

Retired NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is fed up with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Perkins called out the 28-year-old for his recent comments on potentially curtailing the 2019-20 season during an episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday.

Kyrie talking about he’s “Willing” to give it all up….don’t be Willing, Do It!!! Retire today and take this on full time then Kyrie. Maya Moore walked away from the Game of basketball and took action in something that she believed in. pic.twitter.com/nkjBy8Z5MR — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2020

“And then I read another statement that Kyrie made saying he’s willing to give it up all,” Perkins said. “Don’t be willing. This ain’t the time to be willing. Do it. No, Maya Moore, she wasn’t willing. She did it. She walked away from the game of basketball and took this on full time. So, Kyrie, this ain’t the time to be talking about, ‘Oh I’m willing to do it.’ No, if you’re gonna make a stance, do it or don’t talk about it.”

Irving, a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, is hesitant about resuming the 2019-20 season due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as recent racial disturbances.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has a point. After all, numerous players in the league contracted the deadly virus in March.

In addition, race conversations are at an all-time high, which may dwindle when the league resumes action.

Still, Perkins isn’t sold on his former teammate’s attitude.

As a matter of fact, this isn’t the first time Perkins has been critical of the 2016 champion. He also insulted Irving for being named a vice president of the NBPA earlier this year.

The 2019-20 campaign is expected to start in late July in Orlando, Fla.