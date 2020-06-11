Kendrick Perkins Declares Black Community Building Its Own ‘White House’ With LeBron James at Helm

Following the news of the formation of More Than a Vote, which will aim to energize voting in black communities, former Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins expressed his excitement.

Perkins also passionately stated that the movement is in good hands with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at the helm.

Building our own “White House” we have a POWERFUL Leader in LeBron James and we have a Powerful Congress behind him!!! Let the games begin. #MoreThanAVote https://t.co/WK83OJNGie — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 11, 2020

The initiative was started by James and other popular stars, including comedian Kevin Hart, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In addition to promoting African-Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, the organization is seeking to educate voters on the voting process as well as stop voter suppression across the nation.

As for James, he is the perfect guy to be the face for the movement. The four-time MVP has been extremely vocal about recent issues of social injustice.

The 35-year-old has promoted protests, called out racism, jabbed with opposing figures and more. He is passionate about inciting change for the black community.

The three-time champion is surely also focusing on getting back to play with the NBA set to restart the 2019-20 season on July 31.

On the season, the forward is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.