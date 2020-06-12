Report: Kyrie Irving Concerned About NBA’s Bubble, Trying to Get Players to Consider Not Returning to Play

With NBA players getting ready to resume the 2019-20 season under strict safety protocols, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is expressing concerns about the proposed setup.

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

As @TaylorRooks, @HowardBeck reports, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has organized a call tonight for players to discuss what position they should take. He’s of mindset that during racial tension, not returning to play should be considered, sources say. https://t.co/8W8VaZMxQh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2020

Irving, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets is presumably concerned about how the NBA will be able to maintain a controlled environment from July until October.

The league has already indicated that frequent testing will be a part of the protocols involved, but such testing may not be able to immediately detect the presence of coronavirus.

Irving’s concern also stems from the contagious nature of the virus, with the number of cases within the United States passing two million this week. In addition, more than 100,000 people have died within the country over the past three months.

Play officially begins in Orlando late next month, with 22 teams competing for an NBA title. Barring any health catastrophes that would abruptly stop the playing of games, the 2019-20 champion will be crowned in October.