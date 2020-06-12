 Report: Kyrie Irving Concerned About NBA’s Bubble, Trying to Get Players to Consider Not Returning to Play | Cavaliers Nation
Report: Kyrie Irving Concerned About NBA’s Bubble, Trying to Get Players to Consider Not Returning to Play

Kyrie Irving Nets

With NBA players getting ready to resume the 2019-20 season under strict safety protocols, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is expressing concerns about the proposed setup.

Irving, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets is presumably concerned about how the NBA will be able to maintain a controlled environment from July until October.

The league has already indicated that frequent testing will be a part of the protocols involved, but such testing may not be able to immediately detect the presence of coronavirus.

Irving’s concern also stems from the contagious nature of the virus, with the number of cases within the United States passing two million this week. In addition, more than 100,000 people have died within the country over the past three months.

Play officially begins in Orlando late next month, with 22 teams competing for an NBA title. Barring any health catastrophes that would abruptly stop the playing of games, the 2019-20 champion will be crowned in October.

