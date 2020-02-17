Kendrick Perkins Takes Jab at Kyrie Irving Replacing Pau Gasol as NBPA Vice President | Cavaliers Nation

It appears former Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins isn’t a fan of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

After it was announced that Irving would replace Pau Gasol as the NBPA’s vice president, the retired big man took a huge shot at the point guard.

Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving replacing Pau Gasol as NBPA vice president: “That’s gonna be the blind leading the blind.” — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) February 18, 2020

Irving, 27, played for the Cavaliers for the first six seasons of his career.

However, the 2016 champion ended his chapter with the Cavs on bad terms.

In the summer of 2017, he demanded a trade and threatened to sit out the ensuing season if he didn’t get shipped.

Yet, even after Irving eventually got traded to the Boston Celtics, he didn’t lose the bad teammate label.

The veteran had difficulty leading the Celtics as he often clashed with teammates, sat out games due to injury and sent contentious statements to the media.

The Celtics and Irving’s marriage ended last summer when the point guard decided to leave Boston in order to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

Perkins played half a season with Irving in Cleveland during the 2014-15 season. However, the 2008 champion doesn’t seem to be impressed with Irving’s antics or leadership.