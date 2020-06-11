- Report: Former Cavs Guard J.R. Smith Eligible to Return to NBA This Season
- Darius Garland Shows Off New Tattoo Tribute to Hometown and Game of Basketball
- Report: ‘There’s a Chance’ Tristan Thompson Returns to Cavs Despite Impending Free Agency
- Kendrick Perkins Declares Black Community Building Its Own ‘White House’ With LeBron James at Helm
- Report: LeBron James and Other Stars to Form Game-Changing Voting Rights Group to Protect African-Americans
- Video: Kids Lose It as Andre Drummond Crashes High School Basketball Team’s Zoom
- Report: Cavs Member ‘Fought Off Tears’ While Discussing Fear of Police During Team Meeting
- Report: Cavs and Browns Brass Teaming Up to Take on Social Issues in Cleveland
- Kendrick Perkins Reveals Which Version of LeBron James Was Most Entertaining to Watch
- J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Are ‘Pissed Off’ They Weren’t Included in NBA Resumption
Report: Former Cavs Guard J.R. Smith Eligible to Return to NBA This Season
- Updated: June 11, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reportedly is eligible to return to the NBA this season.
Players who have signed an NBA/G League deal this year or a previous year are expected to be available to sign in restarted season — making Jamal Crawford or JR Smith eligible, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/v6Ntr4pb2t
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2020
The NBA reportedly is trying to move its return date up a day from July 31 to July 30.
The NBA is targeting a slightly earlier date for the restart of the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN: July 30.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020
Smith, who has not played in the NBA this season, last played for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 campaign.
However, with the Cavaliers rebuilding, Smith played in just 11 games. He was eventually released in the offseason and has yet to latch on to another team.
Smith could help a contending team that is in need of shooting. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.
The 34-year-old has spent his time away from the league working with NBA trainer Chris Brickley in preparation for a return.
Smith won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login