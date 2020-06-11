 Report: Former Cavs Guard J.R. Smith Eligible to Return to NBA This Season | Cavaliers Nation
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reportedly is eligible to return to the NBA this season.

The NBA reportedly is trying to move its return date up a day from July 31 to July 30.

Smith, who has not played in the NBA this season, last played for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 campaign.

However, with the Cavaliers rebuilding, Smith played in just 11 games. He was eventually released in the offseason and has yet to latch on to another team.

Smith could help a contending team that is in need of shooting. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.

The 34-year-old has spent his time away from the league working with NBA trainer Chris Brickley in preparation for a return.

Smith won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

