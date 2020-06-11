Report: Former Cavs Guard J.R. Smith Eligible to Return to NBA This Season

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reportedly is eligible to return to the NBA this season.

Players who have signed an NBA/G League deal this year or a previous year are expected to be available to sign in restarted season — making Jamal Crawford or JR Smith eligible, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/v6Ntr4pb2t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2020

The NBA reportedly is trying to move its return date up a day from July 31 to July 30.

The NBA is targeting a slightly earlier date for the restart of the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN: July 30. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

Smith, who has not played in the NBA this season, last played for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 campaign.

However, with the Cavaliers rebuilding, Smith played in just 11 games. He was eventually released in the offseason and has yet to latch on to another team.

Smith could help a contending team that is in need of shooting. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.

The 34-year-old has spent his time away from the league working with NBA trainer Chris Brickley in preparation for a return.

Smith won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.