 Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Other Cavs Players Unite in Support of Black Lives Matter | Cavaliers Nation
Tristan Thompson Cavs

Stars on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster made a powerful statement on Tuesday.

Numerous players, as well as the official team page, uploaded plain black photos to show strong support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

#blackouttuesday 🖤

#BlackOutTuesday @blklivesmatter

🥀

It’s Not Supposed To Be This Way In 2020.

#blackouttuesday ❤️

🖤✊🏽

#blackouttuesday ✊🏼✊🏾

#blackouttuesday 🖤

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff also voiced a powerful statement, urging people to get involved in the movement.

The country is in a unique state of unrest.

Yet, the Cavs organization is making it very clear which side of the aisle it is on amid the unjust killing of George Floyd.

The death of Floyd has yet again portrayed the problems of police brutality and racism in the United States. The 46-year-old black man was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

However, before teams were conducting official statements, players were the amongst the first celebrities to get involved. As a matter of fact, numerous players have showed up to protests and rallies all over the country.

While the Cavs are in jeopardy of not being able to finish off the 2019-20 season, the organization is showing that it can make an impact off the court as well.

