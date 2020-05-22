- Former Cavs Guard Mourns Death of Jerry Sloan, Says It Would’ve ‘Haunted’ Him If He Never Reconciled
- Kevin Love Reveals Big Regret He Has Over Course of NBA Career
- Report: NBA Teams Out of Playoffs Just Want to Focus on Next Season, Draft and Free Agency
- Kevin Love Reveals That LeBron James Was ‘Very, Very Demanding’ of Cavs
- Former Cavs GM Says ‘The Last Dance’ Was Cheap Shot at Now-Deceased Jerry Krause
- Tristan Thompson Files Lawsuit Against Woman Claiming He’s Father of Her Son
- Brian Windhorst Says LeBron James Winning 2016 Title Was 1st Time Michael Jordan Felt Threatened
- Andre Drummond Says He Intentionally Elbowed Teammate in Face Before for Taking His Rebounds
- Channing Frye Receives ‘Crazy DMs’ About His Deceased Parents After Calling LeBron James G.O.A.T.
- Larry Nance Jr. Pops Off After Fans Send Him ‘Absolute Hate’ Due to His Worry About NBA Return
Former Cavs Guard Mourns Death of Jerry Sloan, Says It Would’ve ‘Haunted’ Him If He Never Reconciled
- Updated: May 22, 2020
Legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan passed away on Friday.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams, who played under Sloan in Utah, mourned the death of the Jazz icon in an emotional Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Very sad to hear about the passing of Coach Sloan this am. I’m praying for Tammy and their family during this time. 🙏🏽 I know things didn’t end well between us in Utah, however I’m glad that i got the chance to sit down with him before it was too late. Definitely something that would have haunted me for the rest of my life. Blessed that i got to play for him and learn so much from him during my 5 1/2 years in Utah. You knew he always had your back when you stepped out on that court. #ripcoachsloan #legend
Williams, 35, played in Utah under the tutelage of Sloan for the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career.
However, the pair had an abysmal relationship that ended in an ugly divorce.
During a controversial game in February of 2011, a heated disagreement over play calls broke out between the Jazz guard and head coach. It wasn’t the first time the two men had had a dispute.
In the aftermath, Sloan, the longest-tenured coach in the NBA at the time, stepped down from his prestigious position.
Weeks following Sloan’s decision, the Jazz shipped Williams to the New Jersey Nets.
On the bright side, the two former Jazz reconciled in 2018, as Williams alluded to in his post.
Sloan, who died at the age of 78, compiled 1,221 regular-season victories during his time as a head coach in the NBA.
Williams last played in the league for the Cavs during the 2016-17 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login