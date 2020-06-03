- Report: Cavs Player Reacts to Team’s Season Likely Being Over
- Updated: June 3, 2020
All indications point to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season being over.
However, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, one Cavs player completely understands the NBA’s decision to leave out teams that didn’t have a chance to make the playoffs.
“‘I wish we could have played but I obviously understand the decision,’ one player said via text,” Fedor wrote.
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March. The momentous decision came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.
However, Gobert wasn’t the only player to be inflicted with the virus. Numerous players from different teams also tested positive for the contagious virus.
As a result, the league has been extremely cautious with its players. Although it appeared unlikely that the league would be able to resume the season due to concerns with the pandemic, Commissioner Adam Silver has found a way to make it possible.
Excluding teams, such as the Cavs, that don’t have a chance to compete for a playoff spot is a prudent decision.
Unfortunately, the Cavs’ youth development will have to be put on pause. The team’s youth base includes burgeoning star Collin Sexton, who leads the squad in scoring this season with 20.8 points per game.
