Report: NBA Teams Out of Playoffs Just Want to Focus on Next Season, Draft and Free Agency

- Updated: May 21, 2020
The NBA is moving closer to resuming the 2019-20 season.
However, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, teams outside of the playoff mix don’t appear thrilled about coming back this season.
“Sources have indicated that teams out of the mix just want to prepare for next season and focus on the draft and free agency,” Berman reported.
While contending teams are eager to restart the season, most losing squads don’t have much incentive to get back on the court.
After all, they would put so much work into getting back into shape just to play a handful of regular season games.
The Cavs, who have a 19-46 record, are most likely not going to make the playoffs. However, they’re in great position to nab a top pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.
Still, it would be great for the team’s youngsters, such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, to get more experience against NBA competition.
Sexton, 21, was in the midst of a breakout campaign before the novel coronavirus forced the league to suspend the season. The guard is putting 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.
There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.
