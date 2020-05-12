Kevin Love Shows Respect to Collin Sexton for Telling Penny Hardaway His Son Was Trash

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love is a fan of sophomore Collin Sexton.

The big man shouted Sexton out on his Instagram Story after a video resurfaced of him telling Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway that his son is trash.

Sexton, 21, is one of the most competitive youngsters in the NBA.

Before the coronavirus interrupted the 2019-20 regular season, he was on a tear following the All-Star break. As a matter of fact, some fans believe he picked up some motivation after initially being snubbed from the Rising Stars game in February.

During the month of March, the 6-foot-1 bulldog averaged 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Sexton’s stellar explosion showed that the franchise’s rebuild could be expedited.

In fact, the University of Alabama product recently declared that the Cavs are going to make the playoffs next season. While the assertion may seem far-fetched, Sexton’s resurgence only provides cogent support that the Cavs can make the postseason next year.

As for Love, the 2016 champion is moving further away from his prime. Nonetheless, he remains professional about sticking with the young squad despite his reported desires to go to a contending team.

On the season, the big man is putting up 17.6 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game.

There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.