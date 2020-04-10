- Channing Frye Gives Ultimate Compliment to Kyrie Irving, Puts Him in Class With Steve Nash
- Video: Matthew Dellavedova Shows Just How Empty Cleveland Currently Is Amidst Pandemic
- Andre Drummond Teaming Up With JBL to Provide Headphones to Schools for Virtual Classes
- Report: Knicks Interested in Hiring Cavs Capologist for Assistant General Manager Role
- Report: Cavs Like Obadiah Toppin Over Onyeka Okongwu
- Report: Cavs View Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman in ‘Top Tier’ of 2020 Draft Class
- Report: Sources Describe LaMelo Ball’s Defense ‘Questionable’ and Jump Shot ‘Broken’
- Report: Cavs Pleading Collin Sexton to Find Interests Other Than Basketball During Pandemic
- Collin Sexton Says Cavs Will ‘Do Everything We Can’ to Make Playoffs Next Season
- Latest ESPN Mock Draft Says Cavs Will Select Memphis’ James Wiseman
Report: Cavs View Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman in ‘Top Tier’ of 2020 Draft Class
- Updated: April 10, 2020
With one of the worst records in the NBA this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers figure to be picking near or at the top of the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.
For that reason, how they rank the top prospects within this year’s draft class may end up being very important.
According to a new report from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have three players currently sitting atop their draft board.
“This is my sense right now: The Cavs view three players — Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — in the top tier. Many teams do. I see it the same,” he wrote.
When it comes to the three players, two of them are guards and one is a center.
While the 6-foot-7 Ball may be the most promising prospect in a fairly weak class, the fact that the Cavs have spent their last two lottery picks on guards could make him less valuable to them.
The same can be said about Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
As for Wiseman, he might make the most sense for the Cavs from a positional standpoint.
With center Tristan Thompson almost sure to leave in free agency this offseason, and Andre Drummond facing a player option, the 7-foot-1 Wiseman could turn into the future frontcourt anchor for the Cavs.
Considering the fact that the Cavs are still very much in the throes of a rebuild and neither Collin Sexton nor Darius Garland has shown much promise when it comes to becoming truly elite players, drafting another guard should not be out of the question for Cleveland.
Clearly, the Cavs have a lot of decisions to make between now and the NBA draft.
Until then, they are surely just hoping to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season, which has been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
If they are able to play out the final handful of games, it could help shed some light on which positions and players they should be focusing on most as the 2020 NBA Draft approaches.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login