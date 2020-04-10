Report: Cavs View Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman in ‘Top Tier’ of 2020 Draft Class

With one of the worst records in the NBA this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers figure to be picking near or at the top of the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

For that reason, how they rank the top prospects within this year’s draft class may end up being very important.

According to a new report from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have three players currently sitting atop their draft board.

“This is my sense right now: The Cavs view three players — Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — in the top tier. Many teams do. I see it the same,” he wrote.

When it comes to the three players, two of them are guards and one is a center.

While the 6-foot-7 Ball may be the most promising prospect in a fairly weak class, the fact that the Cavs have spent their last two lottery picks on guards could make him less valuable to them.

The same can be said about Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard.

As for Wiseman, he might make the most sense for the Cavs from a positional standpoint.

With center Tristan Thompson almost sure to leave in free agency this offseason, and Andre Drummond facing a player option, the 7-foot-1 Wiseman could turn into the future frontcourt anchor for the Cavs.

Considering the fact that the Cavs are still very much in the throes of a rebuild and neither Collin Sexton nor Darius Garland has shown much promise when it comes to becoming truly elite players, drafting another guard should not be out of the question for Cleveland.

Clearly, the Cavs have a lot of decisions to make between now and the NBA draft.

Until then, they are surely just hoping to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season, which has been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus.

If they are able to play out the final handful of games, it could help shed some light on which positions and players they should be focusing on most as the 2020 NBA Draft approaches.