Andre Drummond ‘Immediately Gravitated’ Towards Lindsay Gottlieb When He Arrived in Cleveland

One of the freshest faces on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster at the moment is big man Andre Drummond.

The star center was acquired by the Cavs in a surprise trade just before February’s trade deadline. However, the transition wasn’t that easy for Drummond.

Luckily, he was able to connect with assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb at a very early stage. In fact, Drummond said Gottlieb was the first person he was drawn to upon his arrival in Cleveland.

“I immediately gravitated towards her and have ever since,” Drummond said. “I always preach positivity. She sees that. Any time she sees me get down on myself, she always comes over and gives me a pat on the leg and tells me to stay positive and I will be fine. “Hanging around Lindsay has been an honor for me. I never had a woman coach in my life before. Well, besides my mom. She counts as a coach. But to have Lindsay has been great for me. She is such a bright woman and knows so much about the game. You can’t help but pick her brain and see what she knows. Just an incredible talent and we are lucky to have her.”

Prior to the pause of play due to the novel coronavirus, Drummond was displaying his ample value for the Cavs.

In his first eight games in Cleveland, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

With a player option coming up for Drummond this offseason, it will be interesting to see if he opts to remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Surely, his blossoming relationship with Gottlieb will play a role in his decision-making process.