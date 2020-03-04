Cavs News: Kevin Porter Jr. Leaves Game After Suffering Head Injury vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to defeat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and it looks like they’ll have to do so without the help of rookie Kevin Porter Jr. for much of the game.

Porter Jr. was forced to leave the contest after suffering a head injury.

#Cavs Kevin Porter Jr. is in the locker room being evaluated for a head injury. His return is DOUBTFUL — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 5, 2020

Prior to his early exit, Porter Jr. had played just 10 minutes and recorded just one point, two rebounds and two assists.

While there is no indication of the injury’s severity yet, the hope is that he will be able to return to play soon.

Porter Jr. has been on a tear as of late, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last ten games.

Hopefully, Porter Jr.’s head injury doesn’t force him to miss substantial time. With under two month’s left in his rookie campaign, it would be highly promising to see the former first-round pick finish the season strong.