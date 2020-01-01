Report: Cavs Have 'Fresh Optimism' Regarding Potential Kevin Love Trade | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: Cavs Have ‘Fresh Optimism’ Regarding Potential Kevin Love Trade
- Updated: January 1, 2020
Things have been quiet on the trade front since the Cleveland Cavaliers sent Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz.
One of the players expected to be dealt away, Kevin Love, has remained in a Cavs jersey.
However, hours before the turn of the year, one NBA insider tweeted that the Cavs may be able to pull off a Love trade prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
2020 is here and the race is on: 36 days until the NBA trade deadline. Heard some fresh optimism on the final day of 2019 that Cleveland may just find a workable Kevin Love deal before the buzzer …
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 1, 2020
It remains to be seen whether or not the Cavs can net at least a first-round pick, their reported minimum asking price, in a Love deal.
While Love is evidently worth more than just a draft pick, the four-year, $120 million contract extension he signed in the 2018 offseason has suitors hesitating to trade for the veteran.
Another obstacle in a Love trade is the concern about the forward’s durability. He has been plagued by the injury bug lately.
In the past three seasons, Love has failed to play in more than 60 games per season.
Even so, Love is still a double-double machine who can light it up from beyond the three-point line. He is averaging 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and making 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts this season.
His skill set and championship pedigree can make any playoff contender better.
