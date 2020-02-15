Video: Collin Sexton Seen Putting in Additional Work in After 2020 Rising Stars Game | Cavaliers Nation

- Video: Collin Sexton Seen Putting in Additional Work in After 2020 Rising Stars Game
- Dwyane Wade Says He Felt Like a ‘Zombie’ During His Stint on Cavs
- Report: Cavs Player Believes Andre Drummond Gives Team ‘Championship-Level Frontcourt’
- Tristan Thompson Says LeBron James Has ‘Worst Diet Ever’ and ‘Eats Like S—‘
- Kendrick Perkins Says He Wants to ‘Throw up’ Every Time He Thinks of Kyrie Irving
- Report: Kevin Love Dealing With Achilles Injury, Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Andre Drummond Offers Words of Encouragement for Cavs Fans Everywhere
- Collin Sexton Expresses Tremendous Gratitude After Being Named to Rising Stars Roster
- Cavs News: Collin Sexton to Replace Tyler Herro in NBA Rising Stars Game
- Report: Multiple Teams Holding Out Hope That Tristan Thompson Will Take Buyout From Cavs
Video: Collin Sexton Seen Putting in Additional Work in After 2020 Rising Stars Game
- Updated: February 15, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton was a late addition to Friday night’s Rising Stars Game.
Perhaps that initial snub served as inspiration for Sexton to get some extra shooting work in after the game that featured the NBA’s next generation of stars.
In the game, Sexton recorded 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Friday’s performance wasn’t far off from the season averages Sexton has enjoyed in his second NBA season. So far, he’s averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Despite that production, Sexton was only added to the Rising Stars Game roster after Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro was forced to bow out due to a current injury.
Based on Sexton’s decision to work on his game after Friday’s performance, it stands to reason that he’s using that initial exclusion from the game as motivation.
Last season, Sexton made major leaps in his production following All-Star Weekend.
Hopefully, he is able to do the same thing after this weekend’s activities and take his game to new heights to close out the 2019-20 season on a high note.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login