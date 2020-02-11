Cavs News: Collin Sexton to Replace Tyler Herro in NBA Rising Stars Game | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will be taking the place of Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro in the NBA Rising Stars Game this weekend, due to an injury suffered by Herro.

Herro is currently dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered during the Heat’s game on Feb. 3, which has kept him out of action the past two contests.

For Sexton, the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, it will mark the first time that he’s competed in the event. During his rookie campaign last season, Sexton’s slow start resulted in his being snubbed during the selection process.

The Heat drafted Herro with the 13th overall pick last June and in 46 games, the rookie has averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

This season, Sexton is averaging 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and has started every game for the Cavaliers. The durable Sexton also saw action in every game for the Cavs last season.

The 2020 edition of the NBA Rising Stars Game will be held on Friday night in United Center and will be televised by TNT. The contest will pit a team of young American NBA players against international players playing in the league.

Sexton is hoping to deliver a solid performance in his first appearance in the game. Last season, he used the snub to deliver a strong conclusion to his rookie year.