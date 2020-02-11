Collin Sexton Expresses Tremendous Gratitude After Being Named to Rising Stars Roster | Cavaliers Nation

When the NBA first named the players that would participate in its 2020 Rising Stars Challenge, Collin Sexton got snubbed.

But on Tuesday he was named as a replacement for the injured Tyler Herro, and Sexton was grateful for the opportunity.

“I was excited a little bit,” Sexton said Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t really get too excited. I just went on and finished practice. That’s just me. I try to show a little bit of excitement, only when I’m on the court, but off the court I’m just chill.”

Sexton, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is having a great sophomore season. He’s putting up 19.7 points a game and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lately he’s been on a tear, as he’s averaged 22.6 points per game on 47.7 percent field-goal shooting and white-hot 46.8 percent 3-point shooting in his last 20 games.

With fellow starting guard Darius Garland taking baby steps towards what the Cavs hope he’ll someday be, Sexton has given the franchise tangible hope for the future.

With center Andre Drummond, 26, now on board, Cleveland may finally have a real foundation to build on for the first time in the post-LeBron James era.