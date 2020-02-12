Report: Kevin Love Dealing With Achilles Injury, Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: Kevin Love Dealing With Achilles Injury, Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks
Report: Kevin Love Dealing With Achilles Injury, Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: February 12, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play their final game prior to the All-Star break on Wednesday night, and they’ll do it without the services of Kevin Love.
The star big man was ruled out for the matchup with the Atlanta Hawks prior to tipoff.
No #Cavs Kevin Love tonight. He slightly injured his Achilles in the game before the trade deadline and they felt it best to hold him out.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 12, 2020
So far this season, Kevin Love has averaged 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Despite that production, the Cavs were reportedly looking to part ways with Love prior to February’s trade deadline.
However, no deal ultimately materialized.
Prior to Wednesday’s matchup, new acquisition Andre Drummond expressed a positive outlook for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Hopefully, Love holds a similar point of view.
While he was a source of distractions both on and off the court for the Cavs earlier this season, he has recently seemed to have a more positive overall approach.
Following Wednesday’s game, the Cavs will not take the court again until Feb. 21.
Surely, Love will be back on the court for that Eastern Conference matchup.
