Andre Drummond Offers Words of Encouragement for Cavs Fans Everywhere | Cavaliers Nation

Big man Andre Drummond had an impressive debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he couldn’t keep his new team from getting blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Despite the recent 133-92 loss, Drummond expressed a positive tone when speaking with reporters following a team practice on Tuesday.

Andre Drummond is getting more comfortable with each day. The All-Star big man says the #Cavs are determined to finish the last 29 games of the season strong: "We're not gonna sit here and be complacent." (video via @cavs https://t.co/iVqTy82KIA) pic.twitter.com/0z7oHMrviW — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 12, 2020

“I’m not here to just play,” Drummond said when recounting what he told his new teammates after Sunday’s lopsided affair. “I’m here to get better. I’m here to make you guys better. I’m here to try to win some games. We’re not going to sit here and be complacent at 13-40. We’re trying to string together some wins and give this city some hope.”

Drummond’s performance in Sunday’s loss certainly offered a bit of hope.

The big man recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in just 29 minutes of playing time. He also shot 66.7 percent from beyond the arc in the game.

Though the Cavs frontcourt was already helmed by talented veterans Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson prior to the Drummond acquisition, an argument can be made that Drummond is now the team’s most dangerous all-around player.

Hopefully, Drummond’s attitude does inject some fire into a team that has lost 13 of its last 14 games.

The Cavs will take the court for their final game prior to the All-Star break in a Wednesday night matchup against the lowly Atlanta Hawks.

A win in that game could help set the tone for the final months of the 2019-20 season.