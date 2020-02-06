Andre Drummond Destroys Detroit Pistons After Being Blindsided by Franchise | Cavaliers Nation

Former All-Star center Andre Drummond made sure to make the Detroit Pistons franchise know how he felt after being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

While sending his love to the fans of Detroit, Drummond sent an emotional message to the world after apparently being blindsided by the trade.

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Drummond, 26, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Pistons. The big man played in Detroit for the first eight years of his career.

Just before Thursday’s trade deadline, the Cavs dealt Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick to the Pistons for Drummond.

The 6-foot-10 pro is having a phenomenal 2019-20 campaign. Drummond is putting up a career-best 17.8 points to go with 15.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

The league’s leading rebounder has an option in his contract for next season. Believing they would lose him as a free agent this upcoming summer, the Pistons shopped Drummond for the last couple of months.

While the Cavs weren’t one of the expected teams to land the two-time All Star, they reportedly couldn’t pass up on the offer.

After all, the eight-year veteran has averaged a solid 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per contest over the course of his career.

Furthermore, the reliable rebounder has played in at least 78 games in six of the first seven seasons of his career, an impressive stat for a center.

Drummond could make his team debut when the Cavs next play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.