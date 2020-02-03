Cavs Rumors: Trade Market for Forward Kevin Love Remains 'Stagnant' | Cavaliers Nation

- Cavs Rumors: Trade Market for Forward Kevin Love Remains ‘Stagnant’
Cavs Rumors: Trade Market for Forward Kevin Love Remains ‘Stagnant’
- Updated: February 3, 2020
The NBA trade deadline is around the corner.
However, the likelihood that Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love gets traded is slimming by the day.
According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, the trade market for Love is stationary at the moment.
“Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Detroit’s Andre Drummond have a stagnant market; meanwhile, New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday has made clear to Pelicans officials that he wants to stay and remains committed as the team has won 13 of its last 20 games,” Charania wrote.
Love, 31, has been on the trade market all season long.
While the big man is committed to Cleveland, the state of his personal career and that of the franchise are in opposite places.
The 12-year veteran can easily contribute on a competing team. However, the Cavs are laser focused on a rebuild as they’ve put the attention on youngsters Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. among others.
In 43 games this season, Love has put up 17.4 points, 9.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game.
Though his production isn’t in line with his Minnesota Timberwolves days, he certainly can be an asset on a playoff team.
The Cavs take on the New York Knicks on Monday night.
